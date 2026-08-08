People in Uniforms Reportedly Going Door to Door in Tashkent Asking for 400,000 Soums

Tashkent residents report that people wearing special uniforms are visiting some homes, showing identification and asking for 400,000 soums for fire safety-related services.

According to reports, the receipt being presented may list a commercial organization in the form of a limited liability company rather than a government agency. The payment is reportedly being processed as a “membership fee.”

Because of the uniforms and identification documents, it is easy to mistake such individuals for employees of the state fire safety service. Therefore, before making any payment, residents are advised to carefully verify the organization’s full name, the legal basis for the service and the details listed on the receipt.

It is especially important to warn elderly relatives about such incidents in advance. Wearing a uniform or showing identification alone does not mean that the person represents a government agency.