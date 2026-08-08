Employees who saved a human life honored in Yakkasaray

On 6 August, a formation meeting was held at the Yakkasaray District Department for Coordinating the Activities of Internal Affairs Bodies. The meeting was attended by Ravshan Sultonxo‘jayev, head of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs.

The meeting discussed efforts to ensure public safety, prevent offenses and strengthen citizens’ peace and security.

At the conclusion of the event, employees who had demonstrated courage and dedication in saving a human life were specially recognized. Letters of appreciation, cash awards and commemorative gifts were presented to them by Ravshan Sultonxo‘jayev, head of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs, and Nilufar Allabergenova, hokim of Yakkasaray District.

The ceremony emphasized that preserving human life is the highest value. The employees’ sense of responsibility, courage and dedication to their duties were cited as an example for society.