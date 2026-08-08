Ozodbek Nazarbekov: "Keep singing my songs, and if you want, even release a music video" (video)

·394·Society
Ozodbek Nazarbekov: "Keep singing my songs, and if you want, even release a music video" (video)

On August 6, Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov heard the appeals, proposals and initiatives of 13 citizens as part of a public reception.

During the reception, one of the young singers asked the minister whether he could freely perform his songs on his Instagram page. Ozodbek Nazarbekov supported the artist and said he had no objection to him singing his songs.

“Keep singing my songs, all of them. Go ahead,” the minister replied.

After that, the young artist said that he also really liked the song “Ketma-ketma,” which was performed at one of Ozodbek Nazarbekov’s concerts. The minister emphasized that he could perform this song anywhere he wished as well.

The young singer even asked once again whether he could arrange the song. “Of course, you can even release a music video,” Ozodbek Nazarbekov replied.

The minister’s support for the young artist was also warmly welcomed on social media. Followers noted that all well-known singers should be generous and supportive, unafraid to share their work with the younger generation.

Ozodbek NazarbekovInstagramKetma-ketma
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