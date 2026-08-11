A Kitob entrepreneur built a clinic in the neighborhood where he was born and raised

In Kitob district, entrepreneur Sherali Rajabov built Family Polyclinic No. 19 for the residents of the «Katlos» neighborhood, where he was born and raised. Built in accordance with modern requirements, the medical facility is serving nearly 10,000 residents of the area.

Qashqadaryo Region Governor Murotjon Azimov visited the polyclinic and familiarized himself with the conditions created at the facility and the process of providing medical services.

During the visit, the opportunities created to provide residents with convenient and quality medical services were reviewed. The regional governor acknowledged entrepreneur Sherali Rajabov’s contribution to the development of his neighborhood and emphasized that such charitable initiatives play an important role in improving the well-being of the population.