Real Madrid Expresses Condolences After Earthquake in Colombia

·38·Sport
Real Madrid Expresses Condolences After Earthquake in Colombia

Spanish club Real Madrid issued an official statement of solidarity with the people of Colombia on Monday following the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the country. According to Goal.com, the royal club, one of Europe’s most prestigious teams, expressed its deepest condolences to the victims’ families and offered moral support to all Colombians during this difficult time. Goal.com reports reports.

The massive natural disaster that occurred early Monday morning seriously damaged infrastructure in several key areas of the country, including the cities of Manizales, Cali and Pereira. Following the tragedy, Real Madrid’s management and Board of Directors acted swiftly, praying for the safety of the victims of the tragedy in South America and expressing their deepest condolences.

A statement published through the club’s official media channels said: “Real Madrid, its president and Board of Directors express their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the entire Colombian people following the earthquake that shook this beloved country in recent hours.”

“On behalf of Real Madrid, we express our solidarity and send our love to all those affected, wishing them a speedy recovery,” the club’s statement said. This international show of support provided important moral encouragement to Colombian society amid the tragedy.

Changes in sport and postponed matches

Colombia’s national state of emergency paralyzed the sports industry alongside various other sectors of the country. In particular, Dimayor, the country’s football governing body, was forced to postpone all domestic league matches for 24 hours to focus on rescue operations and assess the condition of stadiums in areas affected by the disaster.

The postponed domestic matches are expected to be rescheduled gradually for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the resumption of play remains directly dependent on strict safety inspections of stadium infrastructure and the restoration of essential transport links.

Dimayor is currently continuing to work closely with the country’s national emergency services alongside its 36 member clubs. Officials plan to make a final decision on the long-term schedule only after all inspections have been completed.

Real MadridColombiaEarthquakeFootballDimayor
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