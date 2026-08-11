Lava unveils the affordable and rugged Smart 4 smartphone

India’s Lava has officially introduced the affordable Smart 4 smartphone, designed for simple everyday tasks. According to ixbt.com, the new device stands out not only for its international market price and compact capabilities, but most importantly for its military-grade protection standard. Ixbt.com reports .

Technical capabilities and performance

The smartphone runs Android Go , an operating system optimized for lighter apps. Its hardware is based on an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor clocked at up to 1.6 GHz and an IMG8322 graphics accelerator. The device is equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

To prevent users from running out of storage, its capacity can be expanded to 512 GB with microSD cards. These specifications show that the device is designed not for demanding games, but for calls, messengers and simple everyday tasks.

Display and design features

The model features a 6.56-inch LCD display with a resolution of 960 × 540 pixels. As a rare advantage in this price segment, the screen supports a 90 Hz refresh rate, making motion appear smoother.

Despite being a budget device, the Lava Smart 4 offers several useful features valued by modern users. For example, a scanner is integrated into the side of the body to help protect the owner’s data.

A 3.5 mm audio jack and FM radio are available

It charges via a USB Type-C port

It supports two SIM cards and 4G VoLTE networks

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS modules are built in

Battery life and durability

One of the device’s key advantages is its 5000 mAh battery. This capacity allows the smartphone to retain power for a long time, although charging is limited to 10 W to keep the price low.

The main camera takes 8 MP photos with an LED flash, while the front camera has a 5 MP resolution. Most importantly, the device is certified to the MIL-STD-810H military standard, confirming that its body can withstand external impacts and shocks.

The mobile device is currently available in the Indian market for just 90 US dollars. This makes it one of the most affordable and durable options available.