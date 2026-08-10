Important advice from Xabib Nurmagomedov: “Just put it aside!”

·31·Society
Important advice from Xabib Nurmagomedov: “Just put it aside!”

Former UFC lightweight champion and renowned athlete Xabib Nurmagomedov called on people not to become overly absorbed in smartphones and social media, and to spend their time on real and useful activities.

The legendary athlete made this heartfelt appeal in a video published on the «khann_journey» social media account.

“Put your phone aside and focus on your work”

Xabib Nurmagomedov emphasized that digital addiction and wasted time have become serious problems in today’s society:

“I would advise people to spend less time on their phones. It seems to me that today many people are wasting far too much time on them—six or seven hours a day.

I think you should simply put your phone aside and focus on your own work. Pay attention to exactly what you need to be doing in life”, — said Nurmagomedov.

Knowing your limits and maintaining discipline

The former champion added that it is important not to give up social media completely, but to set limits and use it in moderation:

“Spend less time on social media. If you want to spend time there, fine—spend at least an hour, but not seven or eight hours a day”, — he concluded.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.

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