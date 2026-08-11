Harry Maguire Urges Manchester United to Prepare for the New Season

·34·Sport
Harry Maguire Urges Manchester United to Prepare for the New Season

Harry Maguire, the Manchester United centre-back, stressed that the team must maintain the positive momentum achieved under head coach Michael Carrick into the new season. In the experienced defender’s view, the team has every opportunity to take a step forward, while making a successful start to the campaign will be crucial to achieving their collective goals. Goal.com reports .

Michael Carrick was officially appointed Manchester United’s permanent head coach in May this year, following the conclusion of the 2025–26 season. Since taking charge of the team in January, the manager has guided the Red Devils to more Premier League wins than any other competitor, with 12 victories, while they have also scored the most goals, 33.

New Tactical Ideas and Pre-Season Preparation

According to the club’s official media channels, Harry Maguire discussed Manchester United’s performances in their pre-season matches. As part of their training camp, Manchester United defeated Rosenborg and Atlético Madrid, while also drawing with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old defender stressed that the number of points collected since Carrick’s arrival should be the team’s main benchmark: "If we can continue at this rate, it would be fantastic. We have collected the most Premier League points since he arrived, so that will be our aim again this time."

Maguire also added that the team have been working on new tactical approaches during pre-season: "We will have new ideas and new ways of playing. There will be different tactics that the manager wants to see from us. We performed well in many matches, but we could have played even better. As footballers, we understand that."

Fitness and Individual Preparation

Thomas Tuchel’s decision not to include Harry Maguire in England’s squad for the summer World Cup allowed the defender to complete a full pre-season programme. The centre-back, who has produced consistently strong performances under Carrick since the winter, has won more duels than any of his Premier League teammates, with 44 victories.

Maguire acknowledged that his fitness is improving every week and welcomed the return of players who had been away on international duty. According to the defender, playing 60-minute matches is proving to be an important step towards rebuilding his confidence and reaching peak physical form.

Manchester UnitedHarry MaguireMichael CarrickPremier LeagueFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Arsenal legend backs Marcus Rashford–Myles Lewis-Skelly swapArsenal legend backs Marcus Rashford–Myles Lewis-Skelly swapToday, 14:18Liverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Projected Squad for the 2026/27 SeasonLiverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Projected Squad for the 2026/27 SeasonToday, 14:13Filip Jørgensen Moves to StrasbourgFilip Jørgensen Moves to StrasbourgToday, 13:54Marchegiani: Suzuki and Vicario are not ready for JuventusMarchegiani: Suzuki and Vicario are not ready for JuventusToday, 13:50Lee Dixon: Arsenal benefited from the situation surrounding the Vinícius transferLee Dixon: Arsenal benefited from the situation surrounding the Vinícius transferToday, 13:34Randal Kolo Muani Explains Reasons for Failure at TottenhamRandal Kolo Muani Explains Reasons for Failure at TottenhamToday, 13:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)