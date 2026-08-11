Harry Maguire Urges Manchester United to Prepare for the New Season

Harry Maguire, the Manchester United centre-back, stressed that the team must maintain the positive momentum achieved under head coach Michael Carrick into the new season. In the experienced defender’s view, the team has every opportunity to take a step forward, while making a successful start to the campaign will be crucial to achieving their collective goals. Goal.com reports .

Michael Carrick was officially appointed Manchester United’s permanent head coach in May this year, following the conclusion of the 2025–26 season. Since taking charge of the team in January, the manager has guided the Red Devils to more Premier League wins than any other competitor, with 12 victories, while they have also scored the most goals, 33.

New Tactical Ideas and Pre-Season Preparation

According to the club’s official media channels, Harry Maguire discussed Manchester United’s performances in their pre-season matches. As part of their training camp, Manchester United defeated Rosenborg and Atlético Madrid, while also drawing with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old defender stressed that the number of points collected since Carrick’s arrival should be the team’s main benchmark: "If we can continue at this rate, it would be fantastic. We have collected the most Premier League points since he arrived, so that will be our aim again this time."

Maguire also added that the team have been working on new tactical approaches during pre-season: "We will have new ideas and new ways of playing. There will be different tactics that the manager wants to see from us. We performed well in many matches, but we could have played even better. As footballers, we understand that."

Fitness and Individual Preparation

Thomas Tuchel’s decision not to include Harry Maguire in England’s squad for the summer World Cup allowed the defender to complete a full pre-season programme. The centre-back, who has produced consistently strong performances under Carrick since the winter, has won more duels than any of his Premier League teammates, with 44 victories.

Maguire acknowledged that his fitness is improving every week and welcomed the return of players who had been away on international duty. According to the defender, playing 60-minute matches is proving to be an important step towards rebuilding his confidence and reaching peak physical form.