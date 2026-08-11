Alessandro Costacurta: “Milan” Can Return to the Champions League

·29·Sport
Alessandro Costacurta: “Milan” Can Return to the Champions League

Former Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta shared his thoughts on the team’s performances this season and the changes the club is going through. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, he particularly stressed that the Rossoneri had taken positive steps to strengthen the squad, although their financial resources are no longer what they once were. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the experienced expert noted that after an unusual start, the club had made a positive impression in the transfer market. In his view, the new arrivals—including a player who strengthened the defense and a striker who works selflessly for the team—have increased the club’s potential.

Squad Changes and the Coach’s Influence

Costacurta stressed that Luka Modrić remaining with the squad was also hugely important, describing it as equivalent to a major signing. He added that the head coach’s approach could inspire enthusiasm within the team.

  • Milan strengthened its defense and attack with quality players
  • Luka Modrić staying was an important step for the team
  • The main problem last season was the players’ lack of confidence

According to the former defender, the main task now is for the players who featured last season to raise their performance level further. Only then can Milan successfully return to the Champions League.

The Financial Gap in European Football

Comparing the Milan of his era with the club’s current situation, Costacurta did not hide the decisive role played by finances. He noted that at the time, the club spent more money than any other team in Europe, whereas today it does not even rank among the top 10 clubs in terms of spending.

At the same time, the expert called Paris Saint-Germain one of Europe’s strongest teams in recent years. He praised the commitment shown on the pitch by Luis Enrique’s Parisian side and the players’ confidence in their coach.

Speaking about Italian teams’ victories in European competitions, Costacurta said they ultimately depend on investment. He predicted that Italian clubs will struggle to dominate Europe over the next six or seven years, as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are already well ahead in the competition.

MilanAlessandro CostacurtaChampions LeagueItalian FootballTransfers
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