iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Capacity Revealed

Images of the battery designed for Apple’s flagship smartphone for next year, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, have been published online. The leaked information points to major changes in the device’s battery life and has sparked strong interest among users and technology enthusiasts. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, the well-known insider Yeux1122 has shared images of the upcoming flagship’s battery. The company logo, service markings, and technical specifications printed directly on the casing are clearly visible. According to the images, the battery has a nominal capacity of 5391 mAh.

This figure fully matches the initial information about the US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max that emerged in July. Reports had already appeared in early June claiming that all iPhone 18 Pro Max versions would exceed the 5000 mAh mark for the first time.

Battery Types and Regional Differences

At the beginning of July, real photos of the batteries appeared online. At the time, they showed batteries with a capacity of 5235 mAh for global versions with nano-SIM cards, while the eSIM models intended for the US were equipped with 5425 mAh batteries.

The battery capacity certified for the Chinese market was reported to be exactly 5391 mAh. The images published by Yeux1122 now once again confirm the accuracy of these figures.

Charging Speed and Competition

Despite the significant increase in the new battery’s capacity, Apple is unlikely to impress users with major advances in charging speed. Although the current iPhone 17 series officially supports wired charging of up to 40 W, smartphones typically draw around 27–28 W in real-world conditions.

This figure looks rather modest compared with Android flagships that are actively adopting charging technologies rated at 100 W and above. Nevertheless, the new high-capacity battery is expected to provide iPhone 18 Pro Max users with more consistent battery life throughout the day.