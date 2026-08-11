Person known by the nickname «Izzat Nazarbek» detained: Tashkent City Main Department of Internal Affairs reveals details

A person suspected of extorting large sums of money from citizens in Tashkent through threats and violence was detained during an operation.

According to a report issued by the Tashkent City Main Department of Internal Affairs (IIBB), the suspect was detained at one of the gyms located in Uchtepa district.

Victims’ complaints and horrifying details

Several citizens filed complaints with law enforcement agencies.

The complaints described the following circumstances:

First victim: He stated that a person who introduced himself as «Izzat» had extorted a total of 70 thousand US dollars from him through threats and violence.

Second victim: He reported that the individual had forced him into a business partnership, made him purchase a car and compelled him to provide 38 thousand US dollars .

Woman’s complaint: During the pre-investigation inquiry, another woman filed a complaint, stating that the individual had threatened to distribute her private photos and forced her to have sexual intercourse.

Operation at the gym and weapons

During the operational-search measures, the suspect’s identity was established. He was identified as Isoq, born in 1988, a person known in criminal circles and among the public by the nickname «Izzat Nazarbek».

He was detained during an operation at a gym in Uchtepa district. During the search, the following items were seized from him:

2 «Baykal» pistols;

Live ammunition;

Several knives and a pistol holster were seized as material evidence.

Criminal case and remand in custody

A criminal case has now been initiated over these grave incidents under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

Article 165, Part 3, Clause «a» (Extortion on an especially large scale);

Article 121, Part 4, Clause «v» (Forcing a woman to have sexual intercourse).

The detainee has been placed in custody as a preventive measure. Investigative proceedings are currently ongoing.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.