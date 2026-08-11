Enzo Maresca Ready to Work in Pep Guardiola’s Shadow

Enzo Maresca, who is preparing to take charge of the post-Pep Guardiola era—one of the most demanding and complex challenges in football—has shared his thoughts ahead of the new season. According to Goal.com, the Italian coach fully understands that from his very first days at Manchester City, he will face the shadow of the club’s past achievements and inevitable comparisons. Maresca, who worked as Guardiola’s assistant during the club’s historic treble-winning season, is familiar with this step, but the responsibility of being head coach is on an entirely different level. This was reported .

During his distinguished career, Guardiola has set exceptionally high standards at Manchester City, winning 17 major trophies with the club, including six Premier League titles. Speaking to the media during the team’s preseason tour in South Korea, Maresca openly admitted that fans and experts would compare his results with those of the Catalan coach from the very first matchday. He said the pressure would not affect him and that he would take the situation calmly.

Pressure and a Meeting with Pep Guardiola

Maresca said that people would start making comparisons immediately after the first ten matches, regardless of how many points the team had earned. “I said the same thing five years ago when I worked at Leicester and Chelsea: Pep has been the best coach in the world over the last 15 to 20 years,” he said. In preparing for this enormous challenge, Maresca met Guardiola in Barcelona shortly before his official appointment and discussed the team’s internal environment and squad.

Experts believe that tactical trends in the Premier League have changed significantly in recent years. Maresca noted that there is now greater emphasis on set pieces and strict man-to-man marking than during his previous spell as an assistant. Nevertheless, he stressed that England is home to the strongest football championship in the world and that this environment remains superior in competition with leagues in other countries.

According to Maresca, the Premier League’s high level is largely due to the quality of its players and coaches, as well as the organizational standards of its clubs. While acknowledging the presence of giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga, he pointed out that the Premier League has six teams consistently competing for the top spots, making the competition even fiercer.