Inter Intensifies Talks Over Curtis Jones Transfer

Inter have begun actively pursuing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones to bring him to the club. Head coach Cristian Chivu has identified the Englishman as the main priority for the summer transfer window, and talks between the parties have intensified in recent months. As Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, Inter have been working on the transfer for eight months. Head coach Cristian Chivu highly rates Jones's tactical versatility, pace and technical ability, and believes he would fit his playing style perfectly.

The transfer situation and contract matters

Jones's refusal to extend his current contract with Liverpool has worked in Inter's favor. The midfielder has openly told the English club's management that he will not sign a new deal and wants to continue his career in Italy's Serie A.

The midfielder's absence from a recent friendly against Monaco further fueled transfer speculation. Although it was officially stated that he had a minor thigh injury, the situation raised doubts among fans and experts.

Finances and future plans

Jones's decision to reject offers from other clubs, particularly his desire to move to Italy, indicates that his intentions are serious. However, a difference over the transfer fee remains between the clubs.

Inter's management is in no rush to pay the large fee demanded by Liverpool in full at this stage. The fact that the Milan-based club already has a crowded midfield is also affecting the situation.

If the clubs fail to reach an agreement now, Inter could also sign the player for free as a free agent next season. Nevertheless, Chivu is demanding that the transfer be completed as soon as possible to strengthen the team.