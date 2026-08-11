Chinese Scientists Create New Self-Healing Fabric

Scientists at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology in China have created a new type of fabric being hailed as a technology for the future of the clothing industry. Cordyceps militaris Made from the mycelium of this fungus, the material can self-clean, renew its worn surface and, most importantly, repair torn areas.

Another unusual feature of the fabric is that it remains alive even after being made into clothing.

How does the fabric repair itself when torn?

A special nutrient solution made from potato-boiling water is applied to the torn or punctured area, and a small piece of live fungus is placed on top. This activates the fabric’s “dormant” fibers, causing them to grow again and naturally repair the damaged area without glue or stitching.

The material is also waterproof. As a result, dirt that lands on its surface easily slides off with water, allowing the clothing to clean itself to some extent.

Researchers led by Professor Ke Li are using fungal fibers as the fabric’s foundation. Adding other yeasts or fungi can give it natural colors or protect it from ultraviolet radiation.

The New Fabric’s Capabilities

Fabric When dried at 45 degrees it enters a “dormant” state and does not grow until supplied with a nutrient solution. In addition, just four thin strips made from it can withstand a load of 1 kilogram.

When treated with glycerin, the material becomes as soft and flexible as ordinary clothing. It can also be cut, sewn and folded.

Another important feature is its environmental friendliness. When buried in the ground, the material takes approximately 41 days to mix into the soil and decompose. This could help reduce plastic and synthetic waste.

Testing Is Still Underway

Nevertheless, the invention still has unresolved issues. The scientists have not tested the fabric in a washing machine, and its breathability and long-term durability have not yet been fully studied.

Moreover, for now, the special solution needed to repair a tear must be applied by hand.

The scientists Peyelshere have also collaborated with the clothing brand to create a dress from the material resembling garments from science-fiction films.

Experts believe mass production of the new fabric is still some way off. However, the technology could pave the way for an era of “living clothing” whose biological properties can be adapted to different functions in the future.