Chinese Scientists Create New Self-Healing Fabric

·67·Technology
Chinese Scientists Create New Self-Healing Fabric

Scientists at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology in China have created a new type of fabric being hailed as a technology for the future of the clothing industry. Cordyceps militaris Made from the mycelium of this fungus, the material can self-clean, renew its worn surface and, most importantly, repair torn areas.

Another unusual feature of the fabric is that it remains alive even after being made into clothing.

How does the fabric repair itself when torn?

A special nutrient solution made from potato-boiling water is applied to the torn or punctured area, and a small piece of live fungus is placed on top. This activates the fabric’s “dormant” fibers, causing them to grow again and naturally repair the damaged area without glue or stitching.

The material is also waterproof. As a result, dirt that lands on its surface easily slides off with water, allowing the clothing to clean itself to some extent.

Researchers led by Professor Ke Li are using fungal fibers as the fabric’s foundation. Adding other yeasts or fungi can give it natural colors or protect it from ultraviolet radiation.

The New Fabric’s Capabilities

Fabric When dried at 45 degrees it enters a “dormant” state and does not grow until supplied with a nutrient solution. In addition, just four thin strips made from it can withstand a load of 1 kilogram.

When treated with glycerin, the material becomes as soft and flexible as ordinary clothing. It can also be cut, sewn and folded.

Another important feature is its environmental friendliness. When buried in the ground, the material takes approximately 41 days to mix into the soil and decompose. This could help reduce plastic and synthetic waste.

Testing Is Still Underway

Nevertheless, the invention still has unresolved issues. The scientists have not tested the fabric in a washing machine, and its breathability and long-term durability have not yet been fully studied.

Moreover, for now, the special solution needed to repair a tear must be applied by hand.

The scientists Peyelshere have also collaborated with the clothing brand to create a dress from the material resembling garments from science-fiction films.

Experts believe mass production of the new fabric is still some way off. However, the technology could pave the way for an era of “living clothing” whose biological properties can be adapted to different functions in the future.

Shenzhen Institute of Advanced TechnologyChinaKe LiCordyceps militaris
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to Speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to Speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026Today, 21:55Artificial Intelligence and Human Thought: Language Models Cannot Fully Explain the Reading ProcessArtificial Intelligence and Human Thought: Language Models Cannot Fully Explain the Reading ProcessToday, 21:55Roscosmos and Yandex Weather to Stream the Solar Eclipse LiveRoscosmos and Yandex Weather to Stream the Solar Eclipse LiveToday, 21:26Joby Aviation acquires Resonant Sciences for $500 millionJoby Aviation acquires Resonant Sciences for $500 millionToday, 21:25Anthropic's Unknown Model Makes Major Breakthrough on the Riemann HypothesisAnthropic's Unknown Model Makes Major Breakthrough on the Riemann HypothesisToday, 21:23AI that explains characters launched in Yandex BooksAI that explains characters launched in Yandex BooksToday, 20:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids