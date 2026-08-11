Mattia Perin Is Unsure About His Future

Turin-based Juventus are actively working to extend the contract of experienced goalkeeper Mattia Perin. However, the player himself is also considering leaving Turin because he wants to get more playing time in the starting XI. Goal.com reports that.

According to JuventusNews24, the goalkeeper’s future at the club is currently the subject of serious discussion. Although his current contract runs until June 2027, both sides are carefully assessing the situation before reaching a final decision.

An important asset for the club

The management and coaching staff of the Old Lady highly value Mattia Perin’s role in the team’s project. He is regarded as an extremely reliable player both on and off the pitch.

The experienced goalkeeper not only performs at a high level in his position but is also considered a leading figure in the dressing room. His strong character provides young players with a positive professional example.

Personal ambitions and uncertainty

As a sign of their respect for Perin, the club’s management are seriously planning to offer him a new long-term contract. However, the player’s personal ambitions are making the situation somewhat more complicated.

The main issue is Mattia Perin’s desire to play regularly. Unwilling to remain on the bench, the experienced goalkeeper is also considering continuing his career at another club.

Thus, although Juventus want to retain an important player, Perin’s future is expected to reach a decisive stage during the upcoming transfer window.