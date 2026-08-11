Telegram Blocked More Than 100,000 Groups and Channels in One Day

·30·Technology
Telegram Blocked More Than 100,000 Groups and Channels in One Day

The Telegram messenger administration restricted more than 100,000 public groups and channels within one day for violating safety rules. According to Ixbt.com, this figure has risen sharply in recent days, indicating that content moderation on the platform has been tightened further. Ixbt.com reports .

According to statistical data, a total of 101,205 groups and channels were blocked on August 10, 2026. Notably, the number of communities blocked in a single day exceeded the 100,000 mark for the first time since August 5.

August and annual statistics

Since the beginning of the current month, Telegram has shut down a total of 834,113 suspicious communities that violated its rules. Among them, 4,608 groups were found to be linked to terrorism and extremist activities.

Overall, the total number of public communities blocked across the platform since the beginning of 2026 has reached 22.59 million. Of these, 158,750 were found to have direct links to terrorism and were removed under strict procedures.

Moderation Tools and Modern Technologies

To carry out processes on this scale, Telegram uses several effective moderation mechanisms. Since 2015, the platform has operated a proactive monitoring system based on user reports and machine learning technologies.

In addition, modern solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies were added to these security measures at the beginning of the current year. This makes it possible to detect violations quickly and prevent the spread of harmful content in a messenger with an audience of millions.

TelegramBlockingTechnologySecurityArtificial Intelligence
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