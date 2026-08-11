Should Ben White Leave Arsenal? A Legendary Footballer's Advice

Arsenal defender Ben White should consider leaving the London club after losing his place in the starting lineup. According to club legend Lee Dixon, the Englishman needs to have a serious conversation with head coach Mikel Arteta and request a transfer to save his career. Goal.com reports this.

According to GOAL, the 28-year-old versatile player has struggled with injury problems in recent seasons and is losing the competition for places. Jurrien Timber has become the first choice at right-back, while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães regularly start at centre-back. As a result, White has become a backup option across several positions.

The versatile player's status and the problems he faces

Ben White joined Arsenal in 2021 for £50 million and has since made 190 appearances for the London club. Although he played 30 matches in all competitions last season, the 2025–26 campaign has been difficult for him.

Lee Dixon believes the player's versatility often works against him. Although coaches value such players, consistent weekly playing time is more important for the player himself.

A difficult decision and future opportunities

Speaking in collaboration with BestBettingSites, Lee Dixon said:

At the same time, the experienced former player acknowledged that leaving a team challenging for the title is a very difficult decision. Some players may be satisfied with making 15 appearances during a season and coming off the bench, but for a player of Ben White's level, it is natural to want to be on the pitch regularly.

The player must now seriously consider his future before the transfer window closes. The defender, who has made six appearances for England, is expected to decide where he will continue his career in the coming weeks.