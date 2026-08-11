Transfer bomb in Turkey: Dušan Vlahović agrees terms with Beşiktaş!

Renowned Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović is close to continuing his career in the Turkish Süper Lig. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by renowned Italian insider and journalist Nicolò Schira, the 26-year-old forward is on the verge of joining Istanbul club Beşiktaş as a free agent.

According to the source, negotiations between the parties have entered the final stage, with an agreement already reached on the key terms of the contract.

Contract until 2029 and an €8 million salary

Beşiktaş's management has prepared a financially attractive offer for the Serbian goalscorer:

Contract length: Until summer 2029 (three-year contract);

Annual salary: Per year, excluding bonuses €8 million ;

Bonus: As Vlahović would be joining as a free agent, he will receive a substantial signing bonus for putting pen to paper.

The Turkish club's management is fully confident that it will successfully complete this major deal in the coming days.

The Vincenzo Italiano factor and the rejection of a Saudi offer

The arrival of Vincenzo Italiano as Beşiktaş head coach is playing a key role in the potential success of this transfer. The coach personally contacted the Serbian striker and managed to convince him that he would be the club's central project and main goalscorer.

It is worth recalling that Vlahović had previously received Saudi Arabian clubs offering astronomical financial packages. However, the footballer rejected the Arab offers, choosing the Turkish championship, which offers strong competition and is close to the European football landscape.

Vlahović's statistics and transfer value this season

The Serbian striker has continued to show impressive scoring form in the 2025/26 season:

Appearances: 23 (all competitions);

Goals: 10;

Assists: 2.

The respected Transfermarkt website values Dušan Vlahović's current market value at €35 million Therefore, Beşiktaş's ability to sign a striker of this calibre for free—as a free agent—is being hailed as one of the biggest coups of the transfer market.

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