Pocta Mail Prevents the Spread of Dangerous RAR Archives

The Pocta Mail service has taken another important step toward protecting users by successfully blocking a new wave of fraudulent messages containing password-protected RAR archives. According to ixbt.com, such archive-based attacks accounted for exactly 13% of all malicious messages detected and stopped over the past month. Ixbt.com reports .

Attackers are using highly deceptive methods in this scheme to trick users. In particular, fraudulent messages are disguised as official business correspondence, including various contracts, important documents requiring signatures, and notifications demanding immediate attention. The emails are written in a strictly formal style and are even supplemented with references to current legislation.

Dangerous Scheme and Seasonal Factors

The password required to open the malicious file is provided directly in the email. The active spread of this scheme is partly driven by the financial reporting season, when many corporate and financial attacks are typically received. Amid the high volume of emails, recipients do not always carefully check senders’ addresses or file contents.

Unlike ordinary phishing links, this method hides malware inside a protected archive. After decrypting and opening it, the malware can gain direct access to the user’s device, personal or corporate accounts, and confidential data.

Security Measures and Recommendations

Experts emphasize that modern technologies are required to detect and eliminate such threats in time. Pocta Mail actively uses more than thirty machine learning (ML) models and sophisticated antispam filters to identify similar risks.

Nevertheless, following cybersecurity rules remains essential. The service’s representatives strongly advise users to treat unexpected attachments with caution, regularly check the sender’s email address, and never open executable files from unknown sources.