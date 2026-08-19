Will the Maximum Score Be Abolished? Expected Changes for Certificate-Holding Applicants

In Uzbekistan, the procedure for awarding maximum scores to applicants with national and international certificates in admission exams for higher education institutions may be reconsidered in the future. After 13,000 young people received the full maximum score without taking exams during the 2026 admission season, and passing scores rose sharply, the ministry began developing new mechanisms for this system. What changes await applicants?

13,000 “automatic” grants and a sharp rise in scores

This year, of the 678,000 applicants who submitted documents to state universities, 193,000 had general education certificates, while 125,000 had foreign language certificates. Most remarkably, the number of applicants who collected certificates in all subjects and were fully exempted from the tests rose from 678 in 2025 to 13,000 in 2026.

As a result, admission scores increased to unprecedented levels.

Admission to higher education institutions: Comparison of the figures for the past two years

Indicator 2025 2026 (current year) Total number of applicants — 678,000 Applicants with general education / language certificates — 193,000 / 125,000 Those exempted from all subjects (100% maximum) 678 13,000 (20-fold increase) Average passing score (State grant) 121.8 points 134.6 points (a significant increase) Average passing score (Tuition contract) 84.9 points 93.7 points

Deputy minister: “Too many applicants are being squeezed into one place”

At a press conference dedicated to the admission results, Sardor Rajabov, First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, announced that the system was being reconsidered together with the Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Competencies:

"In the national certificate system, the questions are open-ended and knowledge is assessed fairly based on the Rasch model — this prevents the risk of a ‘lottery’ in testing. However, because of the system of awarding maximum scores, we are seeing cases where an excessive number of applicants are squeezed into one place. In a few years, the number of applicants applying with certificates will exceed the number taking ordinary tests. Anticipating this, we are developing new and fair mechanisms," said Sardor Rajabov.

How are those admitted with certificates studying?

The ministry also analyzed the academic performance at higher education institutions of students who were admitted with maximum scores. It turned out that nearly 60 percent are achieving excellent and 40 percent good grades. At the same time, among all beneficiaries, the highest academic results are being recorded by students admitted under privileges granted to women.

We remind you that the procedure for awarding maximum or proportional scores in tests based on certificates in general education subjects has been in effect since 2021.

In your opinion, should the practice of awarding certificate-holding applicants the full maximum score be abolished, or is this system fair for knowledgeable young people?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this important news with your friends who are applicants or students!