1500 red roses gifted at Maftuna Xolmurodova’s wedding (video)

·1·Culture
1500 red roses gifted at Maftuna Xolmurodova’s wedding (video)

The wedding of singer Maftuna Xolmurodova, known by the stage name “Shakira,” took place yesterday, August 18. The artist married a man named Alisher.

Beautiful and interesting footage from the wedding ceremony spread widely on social media. The videos showed that many well-known artists attended the wedding and that the ceremony took place in a festive atmosphere.

A clip showing actor Musulmon Yunusov and his wife Mohinur attending the wedding as guests particularly attracted public attention. The actor sincerely congratulated the singer and presented her with a large bouquet consisting of nearly 1500 red roses.

The video clearly shows how delighted Maftuna Xolmurodova was with the unexpected gift. The clip was warmly received on social media, with users wishing the singer happiness and harmony in her family life.

Another video captured the bride and groom placing wedding rings on each other and taking their first steps toward a new life together. These sincere and touching moments were also warmly received on social media.

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