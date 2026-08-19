A Vehicle Seized Over Debt

Another effective enforcement measure aimed at recovering the debt has been carried out as part of enforcement proceedings related to the collection in favor of ATB «Aloqabank», handled by the Jizzakh Regional Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement.

During the enforcement proceedings, a «Lacetti» vehicle belonging to the debtor and serving as collateral to secure obligations to the bank was identified and seized in accordance with the established procedure.

If the requirements of an enforcement document concerning a debt are not fulfilled voluntarily, compulsory enforcement measures provided for by law may be applied.

In this case, measures such as identifying and seizing the debtor’s property and directing recovery against it are carried out in accordance with the established procedure.

If the debt obligation is not fulfilled, the collateral will not be exempt from recovery either!