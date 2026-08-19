Xiaomi launches new ironing system that can penetrate eight layers of silk

Xiaomi, which continues to strengthen its position in the home appliance market, has unveiled its latest innovative product in China. According to ixbt.com, the high-performance steam ironing system called the Mijia Pressurized Steam Ironing Machine has gone on sale. The device significantly expands the capabilities of conventional irons and is designed to fundamentally transform the way clothes are cared for. The publication reports it.

Technical capabilities and high efficiency

The new device is equipped with an electromagnetic pump that generates pressure of up to 500 kPas and a boiler system that provides a continuous steam output of up to 40 grams per minute. According to Xiaomi, the device has a power rating of 2200 W, and its hot steam can easily penetrate not only ordinary fabrics but also eight layers of silk. It delivers wrinkle-removal efficiency of up to 90%.

One of the ironing system’s key features is its secondary heating system. The steam is additionally heated directly on the soleplate to up to 135 degrees. This significantly reduces condensation, prevents moisture from remaining on clothes, and eliminates the need for prolonged drying afterward. In addition, the soleplate with a ceramic enamel coating ensures smooth gliding over fabric and even heat distribution.

Ease of use and safety

The device can be used not only for ironing but also for disinfecting clothes with high temperatures. According to Xiaomi, its bacteria-killing efficiency reaches 99.99%, which is also important when cleaning children’s clothing. A convenient ironing board with a smoothly adjustable angle from 0 to 90 degrees is integrated into the unit.

All controls are located directly on the handle, eliminating the need to bend down to turn the device on or adjust the steam power. Users can choose from the following modes and features:

A special mode for lightweight summer clothing

A mode for thicker mid-season clothing

An enhanced steam mode for winter fabrics and smoothing out particularly stubborn wrinkles

Smart features include automatically starting steam when the user picks up the handle and stopping it when the handle is released. The 2-liter water tank provides up to 40 minutes of continuous operation, enough to process approximately 17 shirts, 20 pairs of trousers, or 14 jackets. For safety, the device has a four-level protection system featuring a thermal fuse, automatic shutoff if tipped over, temperature control, and shutoff after 30 minutes of inactivity.

As for the price, the device initially went on sale on the JD.com platform for 587.05 yuan, or approximately 85 dollars. However, after discount coupons and government subsidies are applied, the price drops to 65 dollars. For now, Xiaomi is offering the product only on its domestic market.