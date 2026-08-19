Measures are being taken to collect tax debts

·18·Society
Measures are being taken to collect tax debts

The Sayxunobod District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement is carrying out enforcement measures to collect tax debts.

During the enforcement proceedings, 2 Volkswagen electric cars belonging to indebted farms were seized and placed in an impound lot.

If the debts are not settled, the seized vehicles will be put up for auction in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Citizens and legal entities are urged to settle their tax and other mandatory payment debts in a timely manner.

SayxunobodVolkswagen
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