Child Support Arrears Eliminated

Appropriate measures were taken against 2 debtors who failed to fulfill their child support obligations on time, as part of enforcement proceedings for the collection of child support handled by the Sharof Rashidov District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement.

Although state enforcement officers explained to the debtors the need to fulfill their child support obligations and pay on time the funds designated for the support of their children, the arrears were not eliminated.

After that, in accordance with the procedure established by law, the actions of the 2 debtors were submitted for consideration by the court. During the court proceedings, the debtors fulfilled their obligations and paid the child support arrears in full.

As a result, the arrears under the enforcement documents were eliminated, and the enforcement proceedings were terminated on the appropriate grounds established by law.

Child support is an obligation that cannot be postponed. Paying child support on time is not only a legal obligation, but also an important responsibility for ensuring a child's proper support and future.