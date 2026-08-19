16-year-old girl goes missing in a river in Namangan

A 16-year-old girl fell into the Norin River in Uchqo‘rg‘on district of Namangan region and disappeared in the current. The incident occurred at around 05:15 a.m. on 19 August.

According to Hayot Shamsuddinov, spokesperson for the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the incident occurred in the river flowing through the territory of the “Ulug‘bek” MFY. Preliminary information indicates that the girl fell into the river due to carelessness.

The girl was an 11th-grade student at School No. 1 in Uchqo‘rg‘on district. Employees of the Emergency Situations Department are currently carrying out efforts to find and rescue her.

Search operations by the relevant services are continuing at the scene. A pre-investigation inquiry has been launched by the Uchqo‘rg‘on District Prosecutor’s Office into the incident.