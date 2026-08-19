Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Lautaro Martínez

·24·Sport
Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Lautaro Martínez

Barcelona have begun taking decisive steps to strengthen their attack and have entered negotiations to sign Inter captain Lautaro Martínez. The Catalan club had targeted Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez during the summer transfer window, but the Madrid side firmly rejected the proposal. The Blaugrana then turned their attention to another Argentine striker, in what could become one of the most high-profile stories of the current transfer window, as Goal.com reports .

According to renowned insider and Jijantes podcast host Gerard Romero, Barcelona’s leadership have begun working on a new target for the attack. After the deal for Julián Álvarez fell through, Lautaro Martínez was identified as the main target by the club’s sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick. Initial steps have reportedly been taken between the parties in recent days, with negotiations now underway.

The transfer process has already entered a practical phase. According to the insider, Deco recently held a meeting in Madrid with Lautaro Martínez’s agent, Alejandro Camaño. During the discussion, the player’s representatives expressed a positive attitude toward the Argentine forward potentially moving to Barcelona. This gives the Catalan club hope of intensifying negotiations in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Inter’s Position and Contract Terms

However, completing the transfer will not be easy, as the Milan club have no intention of letting their captain leave. Lautaro Martínez recently extended his contract with Inter. Under the new agreement, the €120 million release clause that had previously applied for a limited period was removed. Any club wishing to sign the player must now negotiate directly with Inter’s leadership.

Just as Atlético Madrid stood firm over Julián Álvarez, Inter do not want to sell their captain. Nevertheless, the financial realities of football can always change. According to the source, everything will depend on the size of the offer received. If the bid is significantly above market value, the club’s leadership—and especially its financial backers—may be forced to consider the matter seriously.

With little time remaining before the transfer window closes, negotiations between Barcelona and Inter remain under the scrutiny of the entire European football community. The Catalan club are making a final attempt to solve their problems in attack. Lautaro Martínez leaving Italy for Spain’s top flight could become the biggest transfer of the season.

BarcelonaLautaro MartínezInter MilanTransfersLa Liga
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