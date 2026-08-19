Famous Uzbek blogger and fighter «Maxa.dxb» faces arrest in Kazakhstan

·0·Society
Famous Uzbek blogger and fighter «Maxa.dxb» faces arrest in Kazakhstan

A high-profile international criminal case has been opened involving renowned Uzbek Instagram blogger and pop-MMA fighter Mahmud Hikmatov («Maxa.dxb»). Kazakhstan’s Agency for Financial Monitoring has officially placed the 26-year-old athlete-blogger on an international wanted list and obtained a court sanction for his arrest. What illegal scheme did he actually become a key participant in?

Illegal casino and blogger network: How did the criminal scheme operate?

Sports.kz, citing the press service of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Financial Monitoring, reported that a large-scale network had been operating in the country to promote illegal online casinos and circulate funds through cryptocurrency and acquiring services.

The organizers used the services of the Uzbek blogger specifically to attract local residents to gambling:

"In order to widely promote the online casino, the organizers involved blogger Hikmatov M. U. He was tasked with persuading well-known influencers in Kazakhstan to post advertising content, collecting data on the reach and statistics of their audiences on social networks, and setting advertising prices."

From a statement by Kazakhstan’s Agency for Financial Monitoring

Wanted blogger and key facts of the case

Indicator

Details of the person and criminal case

Wanted person

Hikmatov Mahmud Umidovich (born 19.02.2000)

Nickname / Status

«Maxa.dxb», blogger and pop-MMA fighter

Type of search

International wanted list (Kazakhstan’s Agency for Financial Monitoring)

Court decision

A preventive measure of detention in absentia was sanctioned

Main charge

Advertising illegal online casinos and recruiting influencers

Sports activity

Participant in the RUH Fighting Championship (RFC) media league in Almaty

From fights in Almaty to an international wanted list

Mahmud Hikmatov had gained great popularity among young people in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan not only through his blogging activities, but also through his fights in the prestigious RUH Fighting Championship (RFC) media league held in Almaty. However, his involvement in illegal gambling marketing dealt a serious blow to his sports and creative career.

Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies are currently taking active operational search measures to determine Hikmatov’s whereabouts and are asking citizens to notify the agency if they see him.

In your opinion, what strict penalties should be imposed on popular bloggers and athletes for advertising illegal online casinos and gambling?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately forward this warning to all your loved ones on social media!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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