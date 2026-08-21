Uncle and his underage nephew detained with drugs

Illegal activity involving a large quantity of “hashish” has reportedly been stopped in Marhamat district of Andijan region.

According to preliminary information, a man born in 1993 who had previously been convicted involved his underage nephew, born in 2010, in his illegal activities and used him to transport drugs.

They were detained while transporting the narcotic substance from a rural area in a Tracker vehicle. During the inspection, nearly 2 kilograms of “hashish” were reportedly found in the vehicle.

It was noted that since 2023, the suspect had been smuggling drugs into the country from abroad and distributing them in Uzbekistan.

A criminal case has been initiated over the incident. The suspect has been remanded in custody as a preventive measure. Investigative proceedings are currently ongoing.