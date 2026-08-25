100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass

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100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass

The start of the new 2026/2027 Premier League season began with a historic and proud moment for Uzbek football fans. In a tense clash at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester Citysecured a 2-1 comeback victory against Bournemouth.

Starting the match and playing with confidence until the final whistle, the 22-year-old Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov caught the attention of global football experts. The prestigious international Rising Stars XI project recognized our legionnaire's performance with a special feature, naming him the 'Rising Star' of the week.

Numbers Speak: Perfect Accuracy and Absolute Dominance

Statistical data published by the Rising Stars XI analytical portal clearly shows the high level at which Khusanov played:

  • Pass Accuracy (97%): Out of 90 passes attempted throughout the match, 87 reached their intended target;

  • Attacking Contribution: Delivered 11 effective and incisive passes into the final third, actively participating in organizing his team's attacks;

  • Ball Possession: Over 90 minutes, 96 touches, maintaining control of the game;

  • 100% Duels Won: The defender was successful in all ground and aerial duels, 100% victory (not a single situation lost to opponents);

  • Interceptions: Breaking up opponent attacks and regaining possession for his team 6 times;

  • Overall Rating: Khusanov's performance in this match was highly rated by the project with 7.7 points.

Manchester City'sposition in the standings

With this victory, Pep Guardiola's side started the season with the planned 3 points:

  • Table: After Matchday 1, Manchester Cityis in 7th place in the Premier League table based on goal difference;

  • Bournemouth: The defeated opponent is in 13th place.

Abdukodir Khusanov's perfect performance in the world's strongest league and at a top club proves his place in the starting XI is becoming even more secure.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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