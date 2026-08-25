“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth

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“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth

Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili and former champion Petr Yan An analytical article based on the details of the decisive 3rd fight expected at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on October 24, following the sensational confession of the Georgian fighter before the trilogy between:

“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth before the trilogy with Petr Yan!

One of the most principled and uncompromising rivalries in the UFC octagon is approaching its decisive climax. Former champion Merab Dvalishvili his long-time Russian rival Petr Yan made an unexpected and open confession ahead of their third fight.

The Georgian fighter did not hide that he was under heavy strikes in the previous encounter and announced that he would use a completely different strategy to get revenge this time.

“Such a mistake will not be repeated”: Merab’s statement

Recalling the difficulties in the last fight against Petr Yan, Dvalishvili gave an honest assessment:

“Last time Petr Yan beat me almost to death. That is why I will do my best this time so that such a situation does not happen again”, said Dvalishvili.

This statement shows how seriously and cautiously the fighter is preparing for the upcoming trilogy.

1-1: The decisive trilogy in Abu Dhabi

The score between the two stars remains a draw so far:

  • 2023 (First encounter): Merab Dvalishvili won by unanimous decision thanks to record-breaking takedowns and relentless pressure;

  • 2025 (Second fight): Petr Yan displayed a tactically perfect fight, achieved a convincing victory in the rematch, and leveled the score at 1:1;

  • October 24, 2026 (Trilogy): The third and final fight will be one of the main events of the UFC 333 tournament held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

UFCMMAMerab DvalishviliPetr YanUFC 333
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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