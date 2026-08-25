Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace Rodri

One of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window has officially reached its final stage. According to information provided by renowned insider and journalist Fabrizio Romano , the bright Moroccan midfielder from Lille Ayyoub Bouaddi has successfully passed his medical forManchester City.

All contracts and official documents between the clubs have been fully signed, and the transfer is expected to be officially announced in the coming hours.

95+5 million euros: Transfer details

Pep Guardiola's team has allocated a significant financial sum for the Moroccan talent:

Base fee: The French club Lille will receive a guaranteed 95 million euros from the player's sale;

Add-ons: The agreement includes additional bonuses of 5 million euros based on the player's performance;

Total value: Thus, the total value of the deal amounts to 100 million euros.

Rodri's departure and Manchester City'snew midfield engine

This sensational transfer was not made by chance: