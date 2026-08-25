“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s return

In the dramatic 3-2 victory over Fulham in the opening round of the Premier League, Chelsea's main leader Cole Palmer put on a true masterclass. The 24-year-old English star recorded 1 goal and 1 assist in the London derby, becoming one of the best players of the match.

After the match, the former England and Manchester Uniteddefender, now working as a Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville gave a special assessment of Palmer's current physical and psychological state.

“We saw the real Palmer today”: Neville’s analysis

Gary Neville emphasized that being left out of the England squad made the young midfielder even stronger:

“Perhaps not being included in the 2026 World Cup squad is the best thing that could have happened to Palmer. Maybe it served as a good motivation at a time when his career was experiencing a dip.”, said Neville on air.

The expert touched on the importance of overcoming mental crises in a football career:

Maintaining passion: “It is important to remind yourself every day that you need to maintain your passion. There are times in a player's career when form is lost and everything doesn't come as easily as before.”;

Return masterclass: “Today on the pitch, we saw the magical Palmer of old. His movements were simply incredible.”.

Statistics and hopes for the new season

Cole Palmer faced challenges with consistency at Chelsea last season:

Last season's numbers: Played 26 matches in the Premier League, recording 10 goals and 1 assist;

Start of the new season: Achieving a 'goal + assist' in the very first round, he was the main reason for his team's victory.

According to experts, Palmer's return to such high form not only increases Chelsea's chances in the Premier League title race but will also be the most important step toward reclaiming his place in the national team.