“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s return

·30·Sport
“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s return

In the dramatic 3-2 victory over Fulham in the opening round of the Premier League, Chelsea's main leader Cole Palmer put on a true masterclass. The 24-year-old English star recorded 1 goal and 1 assist in the London derby, becoming one of the best players of the match.

After the match, the former England and Manchester Uniteddefender, now working as a Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville gave a special assessment of Palmer's current physical and psychological state.

“We saw the real Palmer today”: Neville’s analysis

Gary Neville emphasized that being left out of the England squad made the young midfielder even stronger:

“Perhaps not being included in the 2026 World Cup squad is the best thing that could have happened to Palmer. Maybe it served as a good motivation at a time when his career was experiencing a dip.”, said Neville on air.

The expert touched on the importance of overcoming mental crises in a football career:

  • Maintaining passion: “It is important to remind yourself every day that you need to maintain your passion. There are times in a player's career when form is lost and everything doesn't come as easily as before.”;

  • Return masterclass: “Today on the pitch, we saw the magical Palmer of old. His movements were simply incredible.”.

Statistics and hopes for the new season

Cole Palmer faced challenges with consistency at Chelsea last season:

  • Last season's numbers: Played 26 matches in the Premier League, recording 10 goals and 1 assist;

  • Start of the new season: Achieving a 'goal + assist' in the very first round, he was the main reason for his team's victory.

According to experts, Palmer's return to such high form not only increases Chelsea's chances in the Premier League title race but will also be the most important step toward reclaiming his place in the national team.

Premier LeagueChelseaCole PalmerGary NevilleFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Husanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityHusanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityToday, 13:31Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane