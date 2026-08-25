Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Receive Virtual Reflector Feature

Samsung is preparing an important software update for owners of its previous flagship devices. According to Ixbt.com, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will receive one of the advanced features originally intended for the next-generation Galaxy S26 Ultra. This allows users to capture professional-level photos without additional costs. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new capability was discovered in the Expert RAW app within the internal software of the One UI 9.0 interface. This feature is called Virtual Reflector, and its main purpose is to successfully simulate the light reflectors used by professional photographers in studio environments within a digital space. As a result, even simple portraits gain a high-quality, artistic look.

Virtual Lighting and Its Advantages

With Virtual Reflector, users can adjust the direction and intensity of light during or after capturing a shot. The system also offers the ability to select light tones, such as gold or silver, to add a unique charm to the photo.

The control process is carried out through a convenient circular interface. This allows for precise adjustment of the light angle on the subject. The function makes it easy to balance light in any unfavorable or uneven lighting conditions and achieve more expressive portraits.

One UI 9.0 Update and Future Prospects

Experts note that this software update will be provided to users as part of the upcoming One UI 9.0 version. This approach is part of Samsung's strategy to keep its flagship devices equipped with new technologies for a long time.

Although the official release date for the feature has not yet been announced, its discovery in beta versions of the Expert RAW app suggests that the update will be available soon. Galaxy S25 Ultra owners may soon see their smartphone's capabilities expand even further.