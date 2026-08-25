The unprecedented results achieved by the Uzbekistan national team in global boxing arenas have captured the attention of international sports publications and leading experts. Great Britain’s specialized sports publication Boxing Media has conducted a special analysis of the phenomenal achievements of the Uzbek boxing school.

Analysts emphasize that victories in the ring are no coincidence, but are based on perfectly honed footwork technique and mobility strategy.

“The Uzbek Style”: Balance and rapid angles in the ring

The British publication highlighted specific aspects of the training system in Uzbek boxing:

“The Uzbek boxing school places special emphasis on footwork. Boxers are taught to step lightly, maintain balance, and attack with agility from any angle. Athletes constantly work on rapid forward-backward movement, sharp turns, and small lateral steps. Through this, they perfectly master closing the distance, landing combination punches, and exiting the danger zone before the opponent’s counter-punch arrives.”— the publication’s analysis states.

Experts note that many complex drills integrate footwork with ‘shadow boxing,’ working with special cones, or moving with a sparring partner. This trains the athlete to stay in constant motion, land accurate punches without stopping, and avoid planting their feet in one place.

2016–2024: The Golden Era of Uzbek boxing

According to experts, the Uzbekistan national team has dominated world boxing since 2016:

Rio 2016 Olympics: Uzbek masters of the ring won 3 gold medals, taking 1st place in the team standings for the first time in history;

Tashkent 2023 World Championships: Competing on home soil, members of the national team secured 5 gold medals;

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Out of 7 men’s weight categories, they won gold medals in 5, recording one of the highest achievements in the history of world boxing.

It is precisely this agile footwork and tactical literacy that is considered the main factor that has turned Uzbekistan into the world’s number one boxing powerhouse.