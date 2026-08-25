The defensive pair formed during last season's winter transfer window in the Premier League has become the most reliable foundation for the title race today. Marc Guehi, signed from Crystal Palace, and the leader of the Uzbekistan national team Abdukodir Khusanov perfectly complement each other and are earning widespread acclaim.

The most surprising part is that Manchester Cityhas entrusted its central defense to the Khusanov-Guehi duo remaining undefeated in every official match. This tandem has become a true 'impassable wall' for opposing strikers.

Competition in defense: Ake and Stones are gone, but the options are vast

Although experienced names like Nathan Ake and John Stones left the club entirely due to summer changes, the competition in the central line for the 'Citizens' has intensified:

Main contenders: Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Marc Guehi are fighting hard for a spot in the starting lineup;

Young talents: Promising defenders like Juma Bah and Vitor Reis are also waiting for their opportunity.

Maresca’s tactical revolution: New roles for defenders

The team's new head coach Enzo Maresca is relying on the versatility of his players. In the first two matches of the season, Abdukodir Khusanov fully justified the trust placed in him both as a right-back and a central defender.

In the first round against Bournemouth, the Italian coach surprised everyone by placing central defender Marc Guehi in central midfield (the holding role) . The experiment paid off immediately — Guehi became the author of the crucial goal that leveled the score.

After the match, Maresca explained his decision as follows:

“At the moment, it is important to find the right solutions on the pitch and consider various possibilities. I know Marc from his time at Crystal Palace and I always thought he could become a great midfielder. You have to test ideas that come to mind. He played very well in the new position and gave us another great option for the future”, said Maresca.

“I was surprised!”: Guehi’s confession about his new role

Marc Guehi, who became the hero of the match, shared his feelings about the unexpected tactical decision:

One week of preparation: “Honestly, I was very surprised! It was just an idea that came to the coach's mind, and we worked on that specific role for a week. The coach is trying different things, and I am happy that this plan worked out today”;

Support on the pitch: “The support of my teammates helped a lot. Having players with great experience in this position in front of me and beside me, and receiving constant guidance during the game, made my task much easier”.

Abdukodir Khusanov’s stable defense and the unlocking of Guehi’s new facets Manchester Cityshows that under the new coach, the team is becoming even more dangerous and versatile.