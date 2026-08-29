15-year-old girl lived with a swallowed needle for three weeks

·0·Society
15-year-old girl lived with a swallowed needle for three weeks

In Chechnya, a 15-year-old girl lived for nearly three weeks with a needle she had accidentally swallowed.

According to reports, the girl inadvertently swallowed the needle while securing a decoration on the end of her headscarf. She immediately sought medical attention, and an examination conducted two days later revealed that the foreign body was in her intestine.

Doctors planned to remove the needle endoscopically, but this method was not used because it was located too deeply.

20 days later, the needle left the body naturally. Experts assessed this situation as a rare event associated with great luck.

Doctors urge girls, especially those who use pins when wearing headscarves, not to hold them near their mouths and to strictly follow safety precautions.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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