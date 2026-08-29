Do not ignore debts

·1·Society
Do not ignore debts

An enforcement document issued by the Andijan Interdistrict Economic Court dated March 2, 2026, regarding the recovery of a credit debt in the amount of 502 million soums from "Bek Eko Hause" LLC in favor of the claimant "InfinBank" JSC, and directing the recovery towards the pledged motor vehicle, was received into the proceedings of the Andijan regional administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

The debtor was warned about fulfilling the requirements of the enforcement document within the established timeframe and explanatory work was carried out.

However, since the debtor failed to pay the credit debt within the specified periods, Bureau officials registered and seized a "HOWO" brand vehicle.

Now, if the credit debts are not repaid, the car may be put up for sale via auction.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dangerous trap on Telegram: Beware of fraudsters promising compensation on behalf of the government!Dangerous trap on Telegram: Beware of fraudsters promising compensation on behalf of the government!Yesterday, 15:26New feature on the Almaty–Tashkent train: a dedicated women's carriage is being launched!New feature on the Almaty–Tashkent train: a dedicated women's carriage is being launched!Yesterday, 15:13852 individuals pardoned on the eve of Independence Day852 individuals pardoned on the eve of Independence DayYesterday, 11:33Classes at all higher education institutions in Tashkent will begin at 08:00!Classes at all higher education institutions in Tashkent will begin at 08:00!27.08, 16:31Shukurullo Isroilov responds to his new appointment and critics (video)Shukurullo Isroilov responds to his new appointment and critics (video)27.08, 16:01“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan27.08, 15:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)