Do not ignore debts

An enforcement document issued by the Andijan Interdistrict Economic Court dated March 2, 2026, regarding the recovery of a credit debt in the amount of 502 million soums from "Bek Eko Hause" LLC in favor of the claimant "InfinBank" JSC, and directing the recovery towards the pledged motor vehicle, was received into the proceedings of the Andijan regional administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

The debtor was warned about fulfilling the requirements of the enforcement document within the established timeframe and explanatory work was carried out.

However, since the debtor failed to pay the credit debt within the specified periods, Bureau officials registered and seized a "HOWO" brand vehicle.

Now, if the credit debts are not repaid, the car may be put up for sale via auction.