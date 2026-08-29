Electric vehicle catches fire in Yunusabad

On August 28, a fire broke out in an electric vehicle in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent. This was reported by the Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department.

According to the report, at 02:16, the Emergency Situations Department received a notification about a burning electric vehicle in front of house 79, Ghayratiy street, Yunusabad district.

Following this, rescue equipment promptly arrived at the scene. The fire was completely extinguished at 02:24.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident. No additional information has been provided regarding the causes of the fire.