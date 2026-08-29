Electric vehicle catches fire in Yunusabad

·1·Society
Electric vehicle catches fire in Yunusabad

On August 28, a fire broke out in an electric vehicle in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent. This was reported by the Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department.

According to the report, at 02:16, the Emergency Situations Department received a notification about a burning electric vehicle in front of house 79, Ghayratiy street, Yunusabad district.

Following this, rescue equipment promptly arrived at the scene. The fire was completely extinguished at 02:24.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident. No additional information has been provided regarding the causes of the fire.

Tunda yonib ketgan va tutun ichida qolgan avtomobilning orqa ko‘rinishi.Tunda tutun ichida qolgan va qattiq yongan avtomobilning orqa qismi.
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