Now Uzbek citizens will have to travel to Moscow for a Thai visa

·32·Society
Now Uzbek citizens will have to travel to Moscow for a Thai visa

Starting September 15, Thailand is canceling the 60-day visa-free regime previously available to citizens of Uzbekistan. From this date, Uzbeks traveling to the country for tourism purposes will need to obtain a visa in advance.

According to the Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Bangkok, to enter Thailand, citizens must apply through the country's official electronic visa system.

However, an important part of the visa process — making the payment — will require a trip to Moscow. According to the Embassy of Thailand in Moscow, after submitting their e-visa application online, citizens of Uzbekistan must pay the visa fee in cash in US dollars at the embassy, following the instructions in the confirmation document. Currently, there is no option to pay the visa fee online.

According to the embassy, payment is made based on the confirmation document and QR-code received after submitting the application. Payment can be made within 14 days after receiving the document, from Monday to Friday between 09:30 and 12:30.

Once the visa is processed, the result will be sent via email. The Thai Embassy recommends applying for a visa approximately one month before the travel date.

Thus, a new procedure will apply to Uzbek citizens traveling to Thailand starting September 15: the electronic visa application is submitted online, but paying for it requires visiting the Embassy of Thailand in Moscow in person.

Additionally, starting September 15, the Visa on Arrival option for citizens of Uzbekistan will also be canceled.

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