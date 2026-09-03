Nearly 800 people poisoned by free government meals in Indonesia

·25·World
Nearly 800 people poisoned by free government meals in Indonesia

Nearly 800 people in Indonesia are reported to have been poisoned after consuming meals distributed as part of a government free food program, Reuters reports.

According to reports, 512 students in the Sidoarjo region of East Java, 49 people in the city of Nganjuk, and 237 people in the Agam region of West Sumatra suffered from food poisoning. Thus, the total number of victims in recent incidents has reached 798.

Charles Honoris, a member of the parliamentary commission, stated that these incidents cannot be viewed as isolated cases. He believes the emerging problems are linked to systemic flaws.

The National Nutrition Agency, which oversees the program, has not yet responded to the deputy's statement. The canteen suspected of being linked to the poisoning in Sidoarjo has been suspended for 30 days. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

According to the non-governmental organization Network for Education Watch, as of August 8, approximately 37,600 people have been affected by mass food poisoning incidents related to the government's free meal program.

Officials have stated that food poisoning cases are often caused by improper food storage and delays in the delivery of prepared meals.

The program, launched in 2025 by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, aims to provide free meals to tens of millions of children in the country and reduce malnutrition. However, the program is facing criticism over mass poisonings, corruption allegations, and high costs.

IndonesiaFood PoisoningPrabowo SubiantoPublic HealthEducation
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