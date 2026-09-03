Chelsea and Manchester City transfers exceed £350 million

·21·Sport
Chelsea and Manchester City transfers exceed £350 million

The history of transfers between Chelsea and Manchester City, which have become the most powerful financial empires in English football over the last two decades, has exceeded £350 million. According to Goal.com, since the era of billionaires began, these two giants have actively exchanged players, creating a unique transfer corridor in English football. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the 90s, these clubs were mid-table teams trading modest players like David Rocastle or Terry Phelan. However, Roman Abramovich's purchase of Chelsea in July 2003 and Sheikh Mansour's acquisition of Manchester City on September 1, 2008, fundamentally changed all the rules of English football.

Financial revolution and the first major deals

Even before the 2008 turning point, modest deals were made between the clubs. For example, Shaun Wright-Phillips moved to Stamford Bridge for £21 million in 2005, only to return to City three years later. Also, Tal Ben Haim headed from London to Manchester for £5 million.

After Sheikh Mansour came to power, the relationship between the two clubs reached a completely different level. They were no longer just rivals, but superclubs executing high-stakes direct asset exchanges. In 2009, Wayne Bridge moved to City for £10 million, while Daniel Sturridge joined Chelsea in a reverse move.

Champion exchanges and record transfers

In subsequent years, championship-caliber players continued to move between the two teams. Specifically, Raheem Sterling became a Chelsea player for £47.5 million in 2022, while Mateo Kovačić joined Manchester City for £25 million in 2023. Additionally, Frank Lampard's temporary loan spell at City in 2014 and Willy Caballero's move to Chelsea in 2017 were memorable free transfers.

The peak of this bilateral transfer history is marked by record figures. According to the source, Enzo Fernández's move to Manchester City for a staggering £125 million on the final day of the September 2026 transfer window became the largest financial deal in the history of these relations.

ChelseaManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
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