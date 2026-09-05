“King of Cold” sets record by staying under icy water for an hour

41-year-old Polish man Damian Kaspszyk stayed under icy water 1 hour and 29 seconds to enter the Guinness World Records. He broke the previous record for the longest time spent under icy water by a male. This was reported by Guinness World Records.

Kaspszyk surpassed the previous record of 58 minutes . This was his third successful record in extreme cold-related challenges.

Previously, the athlete set the men's record for full-body contact with ice 5 hours, 1 minute, and 33 seconds . On February 21, 2026, in the town of Szlachtowa, Poland, he set another world record by remaining fully buried in snow for 2 hours, 12 minutes, and 12 seconds .

Interestingly, the women's record for staying under icy water also belongs to a Polish athlete. Maria Boday recorded a time of 1 hour and 38 seconds on December 19, 2025, in Sopot.

Kaspszyk noted that staying under icy water was more difficult than his previous challenges. Medical staff monitored him during the record attempt.