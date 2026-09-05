Seagulls in Britain steal £172 million worth of food annually

The total value of food stolen or attempted to be stolen by seagulls in Britain over a year is estimated at £171.9 million . This calculation is based on the results of a survey conducted by Compare the Market. This was reported by The Independent.

The study involved 2,000 Britons. 71 percent of themstated that they have encountered situations where seagulls stole or attempted to steal their food. The calculation assumes an average value of £5.50 for the food in such incidents.

The food most frequently targeted by seagulls was fish and chips. 72 percent of survey participants said that birds had stolen or attempted to steal this specific dish. Next are sandwiches at 21 percent and ice cream at 20 percent.

To protect themselves from the birds, 76 percent of Britons have changed where or how they eat outdoors. 43 percent try to hide their food from seagulls, while 31 percent said they eat it faster.

Additionally, 69 percent of those targeted by seagulls reported that such incidents had occurred multiple times.