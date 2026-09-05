The World's Most Expensive Natural Fibers: Top 5

·29·World
The World's Most Expensive Natural Fibers: Top 5

Some natural fibers used in luxury clothing cost tens or even hundreds of times more than ordinary fabrics. Their price is heavily influenced by their rarity, low production volume, and the extensive manual labor involved.

5th place: Sea Island Cotton
Grown on islands in the Caribbean, this cotton is considered one of the rarest and highest-quality varieties in the world. Its fiber is exceptionally long and soft, used in the production of premium-level apparel.

4th place: Premium Silk
The price of high-quality silk increases significantly depending on its origin, fiber quality, and production method. Handcrafted and limited-edition silk products, in particular, can be extremely expensive.

3rd place: Cashmere
The soft undercoat of the cashmere goat is obtained in very small quantities. For this reason, high-quality cashmere is much more expensive than standard wool products.

2nd place: Baby Cashmere
The finest fibers obtained from young goats are carefully selected and used in premium products. The scarcity and softness of this raw material drive up its price.

1st place: Vicuña Wool
Vicuña wool is considered one of the most expensive and rare natural fibers in the world. Vicuñas live in the Andes mountains of South America, and the animals are typically shorn only once every few years. The amount of fiber obtained from each animal is also very small.

Because vicuña fiber is incredibly soft and light, clothing made from it holds a special place in the world of luxury fashion. The price of finished vicuña fabric can reach thousands of dollars depending on quality and manufacturer.

LuxuryFashionTextilesNatural FibersVicuña
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Simple experiment yields unexpected results: New lotus area discovered in AtyrauSimple experiment yields unexpected results: New lotus area discovered in AtyrauToday, 06:30“King of Cold” sets record by staying under icy water for an hour“King of Cold” sets record by staying under icy water for an hourToday, 06:12Seagulls in Britain steal £172 million worth of food annuallySeagulls in Britain steal £172 million worth of food annuallyToday, 05:33Man survives lightning strike in New York (video)Man survives lightning strike in New York (video)Today, 05:09Trump Sends Special Ukraine Plan to Putin — Witkoff and Kushner Visit MoscowTrump Sends Special Ukraine Plan to Putin — Witkoff and Kushner Visit MoscowToday, 00:37Mother searching for daughter deceived by imposter for a yearMother searching for daughter deceived by imposter for a yearToday, 00:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River