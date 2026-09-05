Passenger removed from flight due to bomb joke

In Almaty, Kazakhstan, a passenger was removed from an Almaty–Aktau flight after joking that there might be a bomb in their bag. The incident occurred on September 3 at Almaty Airport, as reported by Tengri Travel.

According to the Kazakhstan Transport Police, the passenger was removed based on a report filed by the airline. The reason was a comment made in Kazakh, asking, "Is there lead or a bomb in this bag?"

Following this, transport police and aviation security officers inspected the passenger and their luggage. No explosives or other prohibited items were found. No evacuation was carried out at the airport, and the facility operated as usual.

According to the police, the passenger has been held administratively liable for petty hooliganism, and the case materials will be sent to court.

The Transport Police urged passengers not to make comments on board an aircraft that could be perceived as a security threat, even as a joke.

Article 273 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan provides for a fine of up to 5,000 monthly calculation indices, or restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to five years, for knowingly providing false information about a terrorist act or other threat.