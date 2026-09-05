Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra owners report casing detachment issues

According to Ixbt.com, owners of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, marketed as the company's most expensive and durable smartwatch, are facing serious defects. Numerous complaints have surfaced online regarding the device's casing spontaneously falling apart without any external impact. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It turns out that the main issue users are encountering is the bezel and the top panel completely detaching from the main body. Notably, affected users insist that this did not occur following any drops or other mechanical damage to the device.

User experience and initial failures

An owner sharing their experience on Reddit wrote that the top part of their Galaxy Watch Ultra simply fell off while they were twisting their wrist to open a door. According to them, the gadget had been in use for nearly a year, and during that time, the watch had neither been subjected to hard impacts nor water exposure.

The fact that this is not an isolated incident makes the situation even more serious. Other owners have appeared online, posting photos showing Galaxy Watch Ultra units from both 2024 and 2025 generations suffering from the exact same defect.

Warranty service and emerging questions

For instance, one user mentioned that despite purchasing their watch in March of this year and treating it with care, the bezel detached from the casing. However, the problem is not limited to the build quality of the device; it has also raised concerns regarding the handling of warranty services.

One affected user stated that a Samsung official service center initially agreed to repair the watch for free under warranty, but later unexpectedly presented an invoice for nearly $300. So far, the South Korean tech giant has not issued an official statement regarding this widespread issue.