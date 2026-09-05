Man survives lightning strike in New York (video)

In New York, USA, a man named Thomas Fahmy survived a lightning strike. The incident occurred on August 27, 2026, in the Staten Island area during heavy rain and thunderstorms. This was reported by Nur.kz news outlet.

As Fahmy was walking toward his car, lightning struck approximately 5 meters away from the vehicle. The incident was captured by a security camera at a nearby house. The video shows the man falling to the ground after the lightning flash.

Fahmy stated that he felt a strong impact on his body after the strike. In particular, he experienced intense burning, tingling, numbness, and severe pain in both legs.

Despite this, he did not lose consciousness. A few seconds later, he stood up and headed toward a nearby house to ask for help. His neighbor heard him shouting for assistance and came to his aid.

Afterward, Fahmy was taken to the hospital. Doctors kept him under observation throughout the night and conducted a series of tests. No serious injuries were found, and he was discharged the next day.

The incident went viral because Fahmy's survival was captured on a nearby security camera. The man said that his perspective on life has changed since the event and that every day should be cherished.