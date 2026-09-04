"Viners are 'halving the bread' of comedians" — Avaz Okhun's response

In Uzbek show business and the world of comedy, informal competition between traditional stage comedy and the new generation occupying social networks — vainers (video makers) — has been a heated topic of discussion for a long time. In an era where one-minute videos are trending on social media, the question of whether many bloggers are stealing the fans of old-school representatives remains relevant. Answering a journalist's question along these lines, well-known comedian and master of words Avaz Oxun made a sharp and open statement about his relationship with internet heroes and the difference in their creative levels.

"They stage our jokes": Avaz Oxun's opinion

The comedian emphasized that short videos on social networks have not affected his audience even a little bit, and there is no cause for concern in this regard:

"It doesn't even cross their minds": Answering the journalist's question, "Did the vainers take away your fans?", the artist gave a brief and bold reply: "What I think doesn't even cross their minds. They are in a completely different direction";

Copying ideas: The master of words revealed that he has observed some vainers using ready-made performances from the stage: "On the contrary, I saw in a couple of places — they staged the realities from our jokes in their own way";

Independent creative style: The humorist pointed out that his style in choosing topics, observing subtle societal vices, and creating thoughtful monologues differs fundamentally from light and superficial internet content.

"Our bread has been halved": Complaints of other groups and the difference of "another neighborhood"

Avaz Oxun mentioned the complaints of some of his colleagues operating in the field of comedy and clearly stated his position:

Colleagues' objections: "There are comedy groups, and one of them says: 'Since vainers appeared, our bread has been halved. What we are thinking about, they are chewing up and spitting out.' I've heard such things a lot";

"They live in another neighborhood": The master of words stated that he does not agree with such complaints and that real stage art and social media trends have completely different audiences: "Thank God, they have no relation to us at all, absolutely none. They live in another neighborhood".

Avaz Oxun's thoughts show that professional stand-up art, which can make thousands of spectators in a live hall laugh and think for hours, firmly maintains its independent position against fast-paced content adapted to algorithms.

Do you think Avaz Oxun is right: can modern vainers not compete with stage comedians, or is the new generation's humor more pleasing to the audience? Whose humor has higher meaning and depth today — traditional comedians or bloggers? Leave your thoughts in the comments!