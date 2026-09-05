7-year-old distracted by phone falls onto metro tracks in Czech Republic (video)

In the Czech capital, Prague, a 7-year-old boy fell onto metro tracks while looking at his phone. Other passengers rescued him just seconds before the train arrived. This was reported by the Police of the Czech Republic.

The incident occurred on September 2 at approximately 18:00 at the “Muzeum” metro station. According to police, the boy, who was accompanied by a family member, did not notice he was walking toward the tracks because he was looking at his phone.

The boy suddenly lost his balance and fell onto the tracks. At that moment, a foreign passenger jumped onto the tracks to save him. Other passengers also helped, pulling the boy onto the platform in just a few seconds.

The emergency stop button located at the edge of the platform also played a crucial role in saving the boy's life. Once the button was pressed, the approaching metro train was halted.

After police officers arrived, the boy was handed over to paramedics with minor injuries and taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, Czech police urged children and their parents to be careful when using phones or headphones in metro and railway areas. The police emphasized that even a brief moment of distraction can lead to serious consequences.